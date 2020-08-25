Margery Price Weston
Manlius - Margery Price Weston, 92 of Manlius (formerly of Freeville, NY and Port Washington, Long Island), passed away Saturday, August 22 after living a long life, full of family, friends and caregiving as an RN.
Born in Pennsylvania and growing up in the NYC area she and her husband (Peter) settled in Port Washington, NY, where they grew a family and life following WWII. In the early years they worked hard together living on a houseboat, converted from a surplus landing craft. Their oldest, Douglas was delivered at low tide after an icy row boat ride and steep rail way walk before cranking the car for the ride to the hospital.
The Family business, Weston Marine Service grew as did the family, so when daughter Robin was born, the trip to the hospital started and stayed on dry
land. A few years later Glenn followed, and the bunch was capped with Todd arriving as his siblings munched on graham crackers.
Margery had her hands full raising the gang but started volunteering at St Francis hospital, Roslyn, NY, when the kids were in grade school. Once all were well established at school, she returned to college full time to graduate at the top of her class as an RN. In this role she was able toprovide life saving care to hundreds in the St Francis Hospital cardiac care unit. Caregiving was her life's work and pleasure.
On Retirement, to Freeville NY with Peter, she loved living around the corner from Robin and her growing family. The homestead, she and Peter established, provided a hub for far flung family activities. Many grandchildren spent days exploring the beautiful grounds and gardens that she established and grew with care. More than one family reunion enjoyed the woods, trails and ponds that Peter moved earth to establish and for Margery to plant and nurture. Those grounds gave way to a new passion for Margery, painting. Taken up late in life she has provided a legacy of beautiful work that hangs in all her loved one's homes to enjoy and remember her daily.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Sandwick (Dave) of Tully; sons, Douglas (Lois) Weston of Port Washington, NY, Glenn (Dotty) Weston-Murphy of Guilford, CT, and Todd (Jennifer) Weston of Virginia; grandchildren, Anthony (Laura)Yengo and Christopher (Alyssa) Yengo and Erica (Jeff) Wichtowski, Jennifer, Keith (Jennifer) and Matthew Weston, Michael (Jennifer) Weston-Murphy, Alyson (Brian) Benson and Wyatt, Luke and Madeline Weston; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Cameron Weston, Lily, Amelia and Caitlin Yengo, Noella Benson, Jackson, Blake and Addison Yengo, Zachary Wichtowski; and step granddaughters, Karen Sandwick Granger (Eric) and Laura Sandwick Baumbach (Marc).
There will be a private family graveside service with interment in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY on Saturday, August 29. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor her with a donation to a charity that has meaning to you. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com