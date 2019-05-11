|
|
Marguerite Hardy
Lansing - Marguerite Hardy, 74, of Lansing, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca, while surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Marguerite Hoffman Wightwood. Marguerite married Lorin "Lefty" Hardy on October 26, 1963, and lost him just months ago on September 12, 2018, after 54 years of marriage. She began her career in the mailroom at Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company in New Hartford, CT, and went on to retire from TST BOCES in Ithaca as a secretary in the GED Program.
The most important thing in Marguerite's life was her family and spending time with them. She also enjoyed fishing, horseback riding, bowling, puzzles, exercising at Planet Fitness, tending to her flower gardens, camping and picnicking on Cayuga Lake, and planting trees to help our planet.
Marguerite is survived by her daughters, Kelly Hardy (Todd Laribee) of New Hartford, NY, and Laurie (Alex) Stewart of Locke, NY; grandchildren, Crystal, Andrew, Keiley, Kyle, Tracey, and Elizabeth; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert (Rosemary) Wightwood and James Wightwood.
In keeping with Marguerite's wishes, there will be no public services. A private family memorial will be held in her honor this summer. For those who wish, please plant a tree in her memory, or consider a contribution to the Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes, 612 West State Street, Ithaca, NY 14850, or online at www.crcfl.net.
To share a memory, please visit the online memorial at www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 11, 2019