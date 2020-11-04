Marguerite L. Campbell
Greenfield - Marguerite L. "Margo" Campbell, 66, of Oakland Street in Greenfield, MA passed peacefully on Oct. 22, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA after a long illness. Margo was born with a rare liver disease (Glycogen Storage Disease) that she managed to control throughout her life. She faced her final battle with cancer with a strong spirit, and she left this world on her own terms.
Margo was born in Syracuse, NY on June 1, 1954 to Claude M. Campbell and the former Eugenie Harrower Lewis. Raised in central New York State, Margo graduated from Syracuse University with a BA in Mathematics. Marguerite went on to study at SUNY Binghamton and Broome Community College. While at SUNY Binghamton she met her future husband Mark H. Gregory and they married in their Endicott, NY home on Oct. 18, 1987. Margo worked in the engineering field in the Binghamton, NY area and in western Massachusetts from 1987 until retiring in 2014.
Marguerite was raised Episcopalian and later attended Unitarian-Universalist congregations. She made many close friendships at the United Church of Bernardston, MA. Respect for life and spiritual traditions was deeply important to Marguerite.
Margo is survived by her husband Mark H. Gregory of Greenfield, MA, her son Thomas C. Novelli, daughter-in-law Sara Novelli, daughter Caroline (Cally) B. Novelli, her former husband Peter D. Novelli, and her beloved grand-daughter Milana S. Novelli. Margo is also survived by her sister Nancy Campbell and brother-in-law Carl Caivano of Amherst along with nephews Cole Caivano and Wynn Campbell.
Margo loved bird-watching, gardening, and her many pets. She was especially proud of carrying on traditional and sustainable approaches to living that included building a low energy consuming house in Greenfield, MA. She was proud of her father's roots in Vermont as well as her mother's family history in central New York State. Marguerite was fascinated by history and genealogy, and she happily assumed the role of genealogist for her extended family. She volunteered over the last three years as a book-keeper for the Nolumbeka Project, a non-profit organization that promotes an accurate depiction of the history of Native Americans in New England.
A memorial service for family is planned in the spring in Manchester, VT. McCarthy Funeral Homes entrusted with the arrangements. Guest book and condolence message available at www.mccarthyfuneralhomes.com