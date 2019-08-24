Services
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Shepard Creek Chapel
State Route 34
Waverly, NY
Van Etten - In Loving Memory

Maria A Meszaros , 92 of Van Etten, NY, born September 15, 1926 in North Tarrytown, NY, peacefully went to be with Our Lord, Jesus Christ on August 22, 2019 surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Maria was predeceased by her loving husband of many years, George J Meszaros.

Maria is survived by her four children Michele McCord and Barbara Morrison of Newfield, NY, George J Meszaros, Jr of Van Etten, NY and Michael Meszaros of Lockwood, NY. Maria is also survived by four Grandchildren, Heather Dzikiewicz, of Moravia, NY, Daniel Morrison of Temple, Tx , Linsdsay Warnock of Austin, Tx and Dana McCord of Newfield, NY , three Great Grandchildren Alex Dzikiewicz of Moravia, NY, Marie Dzikiewicz of Newfield, NY and Brooklynn Morrison of Temple, Tx. She is also survived by her 2 sisters, Evelyn Doyle of Ct and Joan Dwyer of Pa.

Maria lived a long, fulfilling and happy life on the farm in Van Etten, enjoying her family, many dogs and horses.

Funeral Services will be at Shepard Creek Chapel, State Route 34, Waverly, NY on Monday August 26, 2019 at 2 pm with burial following in Canfield Memorial Cemetery, Van Etten, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 24, 2019
