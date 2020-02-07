|
|
Maria Nestopoulos
February 22, 1925 - February 05, 2020
Maria Nestopoulos, 94, of Ithaca, NY, passed peacefully on Wednesday, February 05, 2020 at the Oak Hill Manor Nursing Home with her beloved family at her side.
She was born in Vassara, Laconia, Greece on February 22, 1925 daughter of the late Nickolas and Diamando Gavrilis. As a first generation immigrant, she courageously left her home in 1958 for Montreal, Canada and helped to bring her two brothers and two sisters to join her. After several years of hard work she came to Ithaca in 1962 with the love of her life, Demos Nestopoulos.
Maria and Demos were married in 1962 and had their only son (her pride and joy), Ike, in 1963. They operated the Cosmopolitan Restaurant from 1968 until 1982 and then in 1983 they opened the Greek House Restaurant which operated with their son, Ike until 2004.
Maria was very active in her Greek community especially her beloved church, St, Catherine Greek Orthodox Church. She was a member of their choir, was a longtime devoted member of the Women's Philoptochos Society and was instrumental in the famous yearly Greek Bake Sale.
Maria was always smiling. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and Godmother to many. One of her biggest joys was brought about when her nephews, Tom and Nick Stavropoulos along with their wives Bia and Tasia moved to Ithaca and purchased the State Diner which they continue to own and operate.
Maria is survived by her son, Costas "Ike" Nestopoulos and his wife, Margy and her ultimate gifts, her grandchildren, Jimmy, Matthew and Demi who she adored and lovingly doted on. She is also survived by her brother, John Gavrilis and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. In addition to her husband, Demos, who died June 27, 1999 she was also preceded in death by her brothers, George and Anargiros and her sisters, Kiki and Georgia.
The family will be forever grateful for the kind and wonderful staff at Oak Hill Manor that helped make Maria's final days on earth so comfortable.
Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:30 am at St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 10 am. In lieu of flowers donations in Maria's memory may be made to St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020