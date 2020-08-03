1/1
Marian E. Brown
Marian E. Brown

Newfield - Marian E. Brown, 76, of Newfield died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Hospicare. She was born in Ithaca, NY September 12, 1943. She was predeceased by her parents Glenn W. and Erma E. (Payne) Payne. Marian is survived by two daughters, Christine Brown and Crystal (Robert) Doner; two grandsons Robby and Michael Doner; brother Kenneth (Joan) Payne; sister Norma Jean Armstrong; nieces and nephews. She had worked as a bookkeeper for Challenge Industries for 30 years. She was a member of the Newfield Seniors Association. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 am in Woodlawn Cemetery, Newfield, NY. (bring a lawn chair) A celebration-of-life will be announced later when covid-19 conditions merit. Memorials may be directed to Hospicare and Palliative Care Services or Newfield Food Bank. Arrangements are with Allen-Manzer Funeral Home.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
