Zirbel Funeral Home
115 Williams Street
Groton, NY 13073
(607) 898-3867
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM




Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Marian K. Lane


1928 - 2019
Marian K. Lane Obituary
Marian K. Lane

Lansing - Marian K. Lane, age 91 of Lansing, NY passed away August 16, 2019, while surrounded by family.

Marian was born on February 1, 1928, in Ithaca, NY, and was the daughter of the late Elwyn and Helen Sincerbeaux Knapp. Marian attended Groton High School and was also a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, and The Groton Alumni Association.

Marian was employed by P&C, Ithaca Gun Co. and then Ithaco, Inc. where she retired after 27 years of employment. Marian decided to retire and spend time doing the things she loved. Such things included spending time with her friends and family, mowing her lawn, taking her dogs for car rides in "big blue", visiting her Aunt and Uncle's farm in Groton NY, searching out a great chicken barbeque, and attending the State Fair.

Marian will always be remembered for having a big heart, a willingness to help anyone in need, her wittiness, and for being extremely stubborn. Marian enjoyed family get-togethers, where she was known for her quick one-line jokes and sense of humor.

Marian was fortunate to be able to remain at home throughout her later years. She was known for being a "night owl", and always having an open door for friends and family to visit. It was not uncommon to drive by her house and see the lights and television on into the early morning hours, and vehicles in the driveway of people visiting her. Marian had a soft spot for dogs and is remembered for always having one by her side.

Marian is survived by her twin Daughter's, Elaine (Robert) Mays of Locke, NY and Elicia "Lee" Spencer of Ithaca, NY. Her Grandchildren, Christopher Jolly, Katie (Scott) Arthur, Bryan (Kelly) Jolly, as well as six Great Grandchildren, Tylor, Landen, Madison, Peyton, Zachary, Bailey, and several Cousin's. Marian leaves behind her loyal dog, Fifi.

Marian was predeceased by her beloved son in law, Dan Spencer.

Services are being handled by Zirbel Funeral Home at 115 Williams Street, Groton NY with Rev. Dale Ford officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 6-8:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 1:30 PM. Interment will be in the Groton Rural Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tompkins County SPCA or the .

Condolences may be made to her guest book at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
