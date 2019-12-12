|
|
Marian L. Rollins
Waverly - Marian L. Rollins, 93, formerly of Candor, NY passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Marian was predeceased by her husband, Nick Rollins, Sr.; daughter, Elaine Depew; brother, Arthur DeWolfe, Jr. She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Turner, Donna and her husband, Albert Vergason; son-in-law, Kenneth Depew; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Verda Schmidt; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Marian Rollins' memory to the Candor American Legion Auxiliary, P.O. Box 46, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Marian's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019