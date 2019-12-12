Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
(607) 659-5507
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Rollins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian L. Rollins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian L. Rollins Obituary
Marian L. Rollins

Waverly - Marian L. Rollins, 93, formerly of Candor, NY passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Marian was predeceased by her husband, Nick Rollins, Sr.; daughter, Elaine Depew; brother, Arthur DeWolfe, Jr. She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Turner, Donna and her husband, Albert Vergason; son-in-law, Kenneth Depew; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Verda Schmidt; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Marian Rollins' memory to the Candor American Legion Auxiliary, P.O. Box 46, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Marian's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -