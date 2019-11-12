|
|
Marian V. (Bodine) Evington
Dryden - Marian V. (Bodine) Evington, 97, of Dryden, NY went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 11, 2019, at Guthrie Cortland Regional Nursing Facility. She was born on December 1, 1921, in Ocean View, Virginia to the late David and Neva (Calander) Bodine, and was raised in Brooklyn, NY graduating from Bay Ridge High School.
She was married to Buford A. Evington on October 16, 1942 and has resided in Dryden since 1948. Marian was employed at Dryden Central School as Library Assistant for 25 years. After retiring in 1986, she enjoyed many traveling adventures with family and friends. Marian was an active charter member of Dryden Baptist Church for 60 years, faithfully serving her Lord.
Marian is survived by her son, David (Sandra) Evington of Harrisburg, PA; daughters, Linda (Nelson) Davis of Dryden, NY and Lorraine Hall of Dryden, NY; grandchildren, Brian (Anna) Davis of Lansing, NY, Nathan (Amber) Davis of Dryden, NY, Kevin (Amy) Davis of Cicero, NY, Kimberly (Brian) Stowell of Dryden, NY, Michael Hall of Dryden, NY, Sarah (Mario) Saracino of Harrisburg, PA, and Michelle (Tucker) Huey of Thornton, CO, 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Marian was predeceased by her parents, loving husband, Buford; brother, Earle Bodine; sister, Grace Miller; sister-in-law, Thelma Bodine; brother-in-law, Robert Miller; son-in-law, David Hall and nephew, John Bodine.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you and appreciation to the staff at Guthrie Cortland Regional Nursing Facility, Misty Glen and Walden Place for the compassionate care given to Marian.
Celebration of Life will be held at Dryden Baptist Church, 138 Virgil Road, Dryden, NY, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:30 am to greet family with 11:00 am service to follow. Pastor Ronald Miller and Pastor Daniel Miller, nephew of Marian, will officiate. Private burial will be in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dryden Baptist Church.
Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019