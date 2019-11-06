|
Marie A. Myers
Freeville - 12/30/1933 - 11/05/2019
Marie A. Myers, 85 of Freeville NY and Haines City FL passed away Tuesday November 5, 2019.
Daughter of Richard and Miriam Swope Culp.
She graduated from Ithaca High School in 1951. Employed for 30 years at Cramers Auto Parts then Cornell University until her retirement.
She is survived by her children, Douglas (Deborah), James (Linda) and Katherine Leonardo (Kerry). Sisters, Ruth Culp Taylor (Lawrence), Frances Culp Brower (Herb). 9 Grandchildren and 18 Great-Grandchildren. Several Nieces and Nephews. She was pre-deceased by her Granddaughter Ariel Marie Myers.
Visitation will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 from 10:30 - 11:30 with a service to follow at Bangs Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Meals on Wheels of Tompkins County or a .
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019