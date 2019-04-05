|
Marie J. Shappee
Spencer - Marie J. Shappee, 89, of Spencer, NY passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Marie was predeceased by her son, Gary Shappee, Sr.; grandson, Gary Shappee, Jr.; great-grandson, Jason Shappee, Jr.. She is survived by her three children, Clarence Shappee, Joyce Shaylor, Roberta Hannula; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Jackie, Christina, Kevin, Amanda, Kathy, Jason, Sarah; 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Condolences may be made to Marie's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 5, 2019