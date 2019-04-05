Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY
View Map
Marie J. Shappee

Marie J. Shappee Obituary
Marie J. Shappee

Spencer - Marie J. Shappee, 89, of Spencer, NY passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Marie was predeceased by her son, Gary Shappee, Sr.; grandson, Gary Shappee, Jr.; great-grandson, Jason Shappee, Jr.. She is survived by her three children, Clarence Shappee, Joyce Shaylor, Roberta Hannula; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Jackie, Christina, Kevin, Amanda, Kathy, Jason, Sarah; 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10th at 10:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Condolences may be made to Marie's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
