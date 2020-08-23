1/1
Marilyn E. Smith
Marilyn E. Smith

Waterloo - Marilyn E. Smith, 91, passed away Wednesday (August 19, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday (August 28) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The service can be viewed by Zoom at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89036703692?pwd=NEhWOForVndSVC9XQTlBS08yVjVsdz09

Meeting ID: 890 3670 3692Passcode: 431479

Rev. Chad Temple, Marilyn's nephew and pastor of Caring Place in Indianapolis, IN, will officiate with Rev. Timothy Gleason, pastor of Waterloo United Methodist Church, assisting. Burial will be in Mt. Green Cemetery, Romulus, NY.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all attending the memorial service MUST wear face masks entering and while in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waterloo United Methodist Church, 21 E. Willams St., Waterloo, NY, 13165 or Waterloo Library and Historical Society, 31 E. Williams St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.

Marilyn was born, August 2, 1929, in Watertown, NY, the daughter of John and Venita Belmore Mouriski. She was a 1948 graduate of Romulus High School. She retired in 1990 after many years of employment with Willard Psychiatric Hospital. She attended Waterloo United Methodist Church. Marilyn was a volunteer at Waterloo Library and Historical Society.

She is survived by sons Edwin (Doris) Smith, Jr. and Wesley (Joyce) Smith both of Waterloo, NY; daughters Diane (Marvin Eastman) Terry of N. Fort Myers, FL and Donna (Kent) Morrell of Geneva, NY; grandchildren Jennifer Smith, Christine (Robert) Panek, Bradley (Tonya) Smith, Brian (Erin) Smith, Jonathan (Jennifer) Smith, Kara Morrell, and Kristynn Morrell; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Sherwin (Betty) Temple of Webster, NY, Peter (Linda) Mouriski of Reno, Nevada, Paul (Bertha) Mouriski of Bishop, Calf., John (Jennifer) Mouriski of Marshfield, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Edwin Smith; son Rodney Smith; brother Merton "Sal" Temple; and sisters Hazel Mouriski, Sandra Updike, Joyce Edwards and Mary Mouriski.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneral.com.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
