Marilyn N. Holley

June 8th, 1933 - September 21st, 1998

Dearest Mom,

The days are

getting shorter,

and the sun is setting sooner.

The dew is heavy on

the mums,

as it was when God called you home.

It's been a pretty tough couple of years

down here,

as we all have shed so many tears.

Sure missing you, Dad and now our sister Patty,

as well as our angels Holley, Jude and Addy.

Can't believe today marks 21 years Mom,

as we look to the Heavens with love

and pride.

Let the glow of our candles embrace

our tears,

as we decorate your grave yet another year.

Eternally Yours,

Debi & Rick, Carmen, Betty Lou, Andy,

Chris & Les

As well as all 7 grand children & their spouses

and 4 great

grand children
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
