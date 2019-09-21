|
Marilyn N. Holley
June 8th, 1933 - September 21st, 1998
Dearest Mom,
The days are
getting shorter,
and the sun is setting sooner.
The dew is heavy on
the mums,
as it was when God called you home.
It's been a pretty tough couple of years
down here,
as we all have shed so many tears.
Sure missing you, Dad and now our sister Patty,
as well as our angels Holley, Jude and Addy.
Can't believe today marks 21 years Mom,
as we look to the Heavens with love
and pride.
Let the glow of our candles embrace
our tears,
as we decorate your grave yet another year.
Eternally Yours,
Debi & Rick, Carmen, Betty Lou, Andy,
Chris & Les
As well as all 7 grand children & their spouses
and 4 great
grand children
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 21, 2019