Trumansburg - Marilyn Schieber, surrounded by her family, died on March 28, 2019, at her home in Trumansburg, NY. Born in 1926 in Princeton, IL, she was raised on a farm and attended a one room school through the 8th grade. The recipient of a piano scholarship from Illinois Wesleyan University, she graduated in l949. In 1950 following a year of teaching choral music and English at Eureka, IL high school, she married her college sweetheart, Robert Schieber. She and Bob first resided in Battle Creek, MI, where she was choir director at St. Paul Lutheran Church, then in Kalamazoo, MI and Gainesville, FL before moving to Edwardsville, IL in 1966. She and Bob enjoyed many trips together, including an adventure behind the Iron Curtain. She was a talented singer and choral arranger and enjoyed her association as singer and arranger with the choir of Our Lord's Lutheran Church, Maryville, IL, for 46 years. In 2012 she and Bob moved to Trumansburg, NY to be nearer family. They joined the First Presbyterian Church Ulysses where Marilyn participated enthusiastically while she was able. She is survived by her husband, her sister, Joan Martin, daughters Merry Carol Gentry (Jim) and Julie Prisloe (Tom), grandchildren Jamie Boothroyd (Megan), Justin Boothroyd, Abigail Prisloe, Will Prisloe, and great grandson Max Boothroyd. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 30, 2019