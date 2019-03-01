|
Marilyn Tsapis
Ithaca - Marilyn (Greenglass) Tsapis passed away on February 20th at the age of 83. Known as Mickey to most, she was a spirited Ithacan with a Brooklyn heart. Mickey came to Ithaca in the 1950s to attend college. She married Stan Tsapis (D-1977) and they raised their family, Kristen, Kaile, Adam (D-2015) and Jodi, on Cayuga Lake, laying a strong foundation for a close-knit family with a zest for life and adventure on the water and beyond.
Over the years, Mickey opened her doors and her heart at 1113, some staying for a dip, others staying for years, all of whom became extensions of the Tsapis family. Mickey was known as a force of nature, despite enduring many hard knocks, her courage and resilience drove her. She was an engaging person who was interested in knowing everyone she met - she connected with her sharp wit, direct tell-it-like-it-is opinion, inviting spirit and generous heart. Mickey was a people person to her core. Her laid-back yet elegant and original style reflected her bold individuality and she inspired and influenced those around her to find ways to express themselves in their own way.
Mickey travelled the world and her career as a travel agent was valued by many, instilling a lifelong love of travel in her family. Most of all, Mickey cherished time with family and friends every summer on the lake. Her unique spirit, generosity and feistiness will be missed by all who knew her and especially her children, her daughter-in-law, Tobie Feigenbaum, and grandchildren, Kyra, Eben, Becca, Noa and Ezra. A celebration of Mickey's life will be planned for this summer. Please send donations in her memory to the Ithaca Children's Garden.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 1, 2019