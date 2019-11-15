|
Marion Craig DaGrossa
Ithaca - Marion Craig DaGrossa, 82, of Ithaca, died Saturday, October 19th 2019, with her children by her side.
Marion was born on September 18th 1937, in Atlantic City to Carman John and Emma Agnes Craig DaGrossa. Marion grew up in Linwood NJ, a lover of the shore and ocean and all of its diversity of life.
Marion graduated from High School in Pleasantville NJ in 1955, with her B.A. from Russell Sage College in 1969, and her M.S. from Elmira College in 1982.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald DaGrossa. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, extended family, and leaves behind a tight knit group of friends the likes of which only the YaYa sisterhood could mimic.
This tribe of loved ones includes: David Rosenbaum, Jane Kennedy, Fiona Kennedy of Ithaca NY; Forest Kennedy of Austin TX, Allyn Rosenbaum, Patrice Jennings, Zach Rosenbaum, Parker Jennings of Ithaca NY; Mara Murray, Keith Murray, Kayla Murray, Evan Murray, Eden Murray, Mya Murray of Newport Coast CA; former husband Dick Rosenbaum and wife Jane Dieckmann of Ithaca NY, and her children Katherine and Judith Dieckmann of NY, NY; former wife Nancy Gabriel, and her children Elisabeth Lindsay of Ithaca NY and Max Gaenslen of Daly City CA; sister-in-law Penny DaGrossa, and her daughters and their families.
Marion's community involvement was a central part of her life. In the 1960's and 1970's she worked with the children of migrant workers and was an active member of the adoptive families network in Ithaca. As an ICSD teacher she worked in many local schools including East Hill Elementary. Her passion for children and Science took her to Woods Hole MA teaching for many summers in the Children's School of Science. Over the years many students have passed through "Ms DaGrossa's" classroom doors and become richer for it. In the 1980's-2000's Marion supported; the Cancer Resource Center, Ithaca Rape Crisis (The Advocacy Center) The Community Police Board, The Ithaca Friends Meeting, and OAR. She tutored teens incarcerated at the MacCormick Secure Center, and supported the creation of the local Friends Center for Racial Justice.
Marion played recorder with the Seneca Street Recorder ensemble and for many years could be heard playing with them at their annual appearances.
Marion was more than anything a beloved grandmother. "Grandy" as she was called by her 8 grandchildren volunteered in her grandchildren's schools and was always available for hugs, snacks, and support, often traveling 3000 miles to give them. A Jersey girl at heart Marion passed on her love of the beach and boardwalk to her kids and grandkids during annual reunion trips to Ocean City.
Marion's contributions; to those close to her, and to those with whom she crossed paths, were huge. She was a person and force to be noticed. She worked to make the world a place that supported everyone. She made a difference. Her daily presence is already greatly missed.
We would like to thank those who shared in caregiving to Marion and the wonderful people from her time with Hospicare and Bridges, especially Lori, Val, Crystal and Jacque and to Elisabeth Lindsay, who helped her manage her medical appointments and challenges with care and dignity.
Please join us in remembering Marion at the First Unitarian Society of Ithaca on Saturday December 7th at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Resource Center, and the Advocacy Center. For online condolences, please visit www.bangsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019