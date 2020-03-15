|
|
Marion H. Earle
Ithaca - Marion H. Earle, 96, of Ithaca passed away peacefully of congestive heart failure on Saturday, March 14.
She was predeceased by her husband, Bob, her parents, Anthony and Sophia Hanna, four brothers and two sisters. Survivors include children Robert Brian (Susan), Mark (Lee), Thomas (Marcia), and Mary Maley (Dave); grandchildren Jane (Mark) Buckley; Matthew, Nathan (Robin), and Ashley Earle; David and Michael Earle; and Michael (Vanessa), Kevin (Joanna Alario), Brian (Madi), and Laurel Maley; as well as five great-grandchildren.
Marion was born in Utica, New York, to immigrant parents from Lebanon who taught her early the values of both hard work and caring for the less fortunate. She attended Cornell University as an English major and became one of the few women at the time working on the staff of the Cornell Daily Sun. She was elected to the Raven and Serpent honorary society, the activities council of Cornell United Religious Work, and the Pi Delta Gamma honorary writing society.
Following graduation, she began working at a Utica radio station, where she met Bob. They were married in 1948 and soon relocated to Ithaca, where Marion focused on raising their growing family. In fact, Marion considered everyone she met part of her family. She was involved in numerous community activities and organizations, and over the years her home was regularly filled with Cornell students and international transplants to Ithaca.
In later years, Marion took up painting watercolors. She set up her studio by a sunny window at home and enjoyed the views of the surrounding woods. Her children and grandchildren treasure the personally painted birthday cards they would receive each year, with beautiful scenes of nature. Her flower gardens were legendary and her lentil soup was the very best. No one ever left her kitchen hungry.
Marion was never one to sit for long, and when she started off on one of her walks it could be difficult for anyone to keep up. She especially enjoyed strolling the paths at the Cornell Botanical Gardens and visiting with the horses at the Equine Research Park. She treasured each changing season. Her wisdom, which she shared with us often, was to keep moving, find the beauty in every day, and express gratitude for all of life's gifts.
Per her wishes, there will be no formal services. Donations in Marion's memory will be gratefully accepted by Hospicare, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850, www.hospicare.org.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020