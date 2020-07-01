Marion Wimpfheimer
Marion Wimpfheimer, daughter of Paul and Bertha Joseph, died peacefully at Kendal at Ithaca on June 24, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Osthofen, Germany on April 28, 1929, she and her brother were hidden by brave French families and survived the Holocaust. She arrived in New York City in 1946, where she met her loving husband of 64 years, Hans. They had a wonderful marriage, loved to travel, and had many long lasting friendships. She is survived by her two daughters Peggy Galkowski and Brenda Cooper, son-in-law, Mark Cooper, and her grandsons, Jeffrey, David, Elliot, and Ethan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Elie Weisel Foundation for Humanity or a charity of your choice
.