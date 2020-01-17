Services
Marjein (Caputi) O'Neill

Marjein (Caputi) O'Neill Obituary
Marjein O'Neill (Caputi)

Punta Gorda, FL - Marjein O'Neill (Caputi) died peacefully January 14th at LifeCare Center in Punta Gorda, FL. She was born in Buffalo, NY on October 31, 1927, to Thomas and Celia Kline O'Neill, where she lived until moving to Ithaca in 1952 with her then-husband, Anthony Caputi. Ithaca was her home until she moved to Florida in 2017 to be near her daughter.

Marjein had a full life filled with many good friends, a large, loving family, and she enjoyed extensive travel to Europe throughout her life. She attended Mount Saint Joseph's Academy and Ithaca College. She was an avid reader and spent many happy years working in the children's department of the Corner Bookstore. Marjein embodied empathy, kindness, and playfulness and she lit up the world for those around her. She was admired for her quick wit, wonderful cooking, and memorable parties.

She was predeceased by her parents, her three brothers and her son, David Caputi. Surviving her are her three daughters Pauline (Anthony Wondereley), Mary (Richard Rawson) and Carol (Randolph McKelvey). She is also survived by her grandchildren Christopher and Shane Caputi, Anthony and Lucas Wonderley and Rahael Rawson; great-grandchildren Jorianna, Chiara, Adam, Elena, Emily and Thomas and great-great-grandchildren Lyra and Kyla. She will be sorely missed by all.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00am to noon on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Marjein, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
