Lansing - Marjorie Lee Lail Kearl, aged 96, passed away in the comfort of her home on May 19, 2019. Born on April 15, 1923, in Shelby, N.C., she was the widow of Chase Delmar Kearl and daughter of the late Marion Oliver and Leila Parker Lail.



Marjorie lived a full life. She left Shelby when she was sixteen years old to attend business school in Washington D.C. While working at the Pentagon, she met Delmar Kearl, who was a First Lieutenant in the Army during World War II. They were married on February 1, 1943, by Ezra Taft Benson in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Washington, D.C.



After WWII, the young couple moved to Ithaca, NY, where Delmar attended Cornell University. After he received master's and doctorate degrees in Agricultural Economics, Delmar became a professor at Cornell's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. During a sabbatical in the 1950s, Marjorie and Delmar travelled throughout Asia and Europe and lived in the Philippines for two years. When at home, Marjorie was active in her community and the church, but devoted most of her energy to raising her family.



After Delmar's death in 1973, Marjorie worked full-time at Cornell while studying for a bachelor's degree in Human Ecology. She earned her degree in 1982 at the age of 59 and continued to work until she retired at the age of 63. During retirement, Marjorie continued to be active in the community, the church, and the lives of her children and grandchildren. She also travelled frequently, taking trips throughout the U.S. and internationally.



Marjorie had an undeniable zest for life. She loved her family, her community, and her activities. Marjorie loved gardening, cooking, painting, music, attending community and church events, and family celebrations. She made learning a life-long venture and believed it was important for everyone to receive an education. Marjorie will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all who had the good fortune of knowing her.



Marjorie was pre-deceased by her parents, Marion and Leila Lail; two brothers, Everette Marion Lail and J.C. Lail; her husband, Chase Delmar Kearl; and one daughter, Gail Ann Kearl (b. 7/12/50, d. 7/14/50).



Marjorie leaves behind six children: Sandra Kearl Stone (J. Edward Kirker), Steven Kearl (Mari MacMillan Kearl), Kenneth Kearl (Patricia Dugan Kearl), Rodney Kearl, Debra Kearl Minnock (William F. Minnock III), and Shari Kearl Sprole (Robert R. Sprole III).



She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren: Chase A. Kearl, Parker Stone (Stacey Sullivan Stone), Timothy Kearl, Christopher Minnock (Whitney Kiebel Minnock), Stephanie Minnock, Alexander Minnock (Rebecca Tilbrook), William F. Minnock IV, Katherine Marjorie Minnock, Jake Avery, Brett Avery, and Jessica Sprole. And last, Marjorie leaves behind four great-grandchildren: Julianna Stone, Audrey Stone, Ariella Minnock, and Brynn Minnock.



Calling hours will be Friday, May 24, 5-7 pm, at Bangs Funeral Home, 209 West Green Street, Ithaca, NY. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 2 pm, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 114 Burleigh Drive, Ithaca, NY.



If considering a donation in her honor, please donate to Lansing Senior Citizens or Hospicare of Ithaca, which helped provide loving care during Marjorie's final days. Published in Ithaca Journal on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary