|
|
Marjorie Sherman Lacey
August 21, 1932 - November 20, 2019
Marjorie Lacey, 87 of McLean; devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother went to be with the Lord on November 20. Marge is survived by her husband Carl of 68 years; children: Tom (Sally), Michele Burns (John); grandchildren: Karen (Eric), Morgen (Greg), Kyle, Jenna; great-grandchildren: Jaimeson and June; sisters: Diana Davis (Kent) and Juanita Converse (Larry) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graduated from Buffalo State University. She enjoyed teaching (especially with Tompkins County Head Start), cooking, gardening and her flowers. She was a member of the McLean Community Church for many years. She was a caring active member of the community who will be loved and missed by her family and friends.
Services will be held at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 West Main St., Dryden, NY on Saturday November 23 with a receiving of friends from 2 pm and a Celebration of Marjorie's Life Service at 3 pm. We invite all whose lives she has touched to attend. Online condolences can be left at www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019