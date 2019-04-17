Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Mark Humulock
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
Mark A. Humulock Obituary
Mark A. Humulock

- - Mark A. Humulock, 64, waived goodbye to all his friends on April 12th, 2019. He was survived by his 2 daughters, Shannon (Randy) Bocook and Nikki Humulock as well as his 4 grandchildren, Merrik Foune, Darien and Bryce Bocook and Auron Humulock. He also leaves his sister Susie Davis and her family. As a member of the local 267 Mark was a welder/pipefitter for over 38 years. He worked locally as well as all over the United States earning a reputation as the best around. Those that knew him either loved him or hated him and either way he didn't really care. He enjoyed music, many genres. You could often find Mark standing at a jukebox selecting everyone's favorite tunes. Mark certainly marched to his own beat and leaves a lot to be remembered by. He is off to meet Jake at happy hour. Mark leaves his dearest Elsie and his life long friend Joe Tag.

Friends may call Friday April 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Bangs Funeral Home . Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospicare of Tompkins County , 172 East King Road
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
