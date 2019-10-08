|
|
Mark Utter
Rochester - Mark Utter, age 58, beloved father, brother, and friend, passed away in his home in Rochester, NY on Friday, October 4th, 2019. Mark was born on July 12th, 1961 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, NY. He was one of three children born to Sheridan Wilson and Frank Utter. Mark attended Churchville-Chili high school where he was a wrestler, and a self-proclaimed Disco King. Mark moved to Ithaca when he was seventeen where he got a job doing general contracting. In Ithaca he met the love of his life, Sarah Welch. They were married at the Cayuga Nature Center and went on to buy a house with their good friends Mimi Mehaffey, and Gregar Brous. Mark's true pride and joy in his life were his two children, Hannah and Conor Utter, as well as the children of his chosen family, Lindsey, Chelsea, and Miles Brous. The amount of love he had for his family was clear to everyone he met. He was never happier or more proud then when he was spending time with his children, watching Conor throw pitches at his baseball games, singing along to the radio with Hannah, or sitting on the couch eating ice cream with them both, every Friday night while watching America's Funniest Home Videos. Mark returned to school at Tompkins County Community College, graduating with his GED while his family watched proudly. A true jack of all trades, Mark was a jeweler, house-builder, painter, general contractor, and medical lab technologist. He had the incredible ability to be a true friend to every person he met, never hesitating to help tile a friend's floor, share a laugh over a cup of coffee, or give a hug to any person who may need it. Mark was a spiritual person who loved nature, and spending time on Orr's Island in Maine with his family was one of his favorite memories. Mark went back to school again at age 55, attending Monroe Community College in Rochester, NY to work on his associates degree. He loved to learn new things, and he met new people the same way he met the world; with open arms. Known for his big heart, he carried with him everywhere a deep amount of joy, spreading love to all he met, always ready with a smile, and a kind word. He leaves a lasting impression on his family and all who knew him, and he will be remembered for his empathy, his ability to bravely take on challenges, and for his deep love for his family. Mark is survived by his beloved children, Hannah Munro and Conor Michael, his sister Carole Utter (Sue Bradshaw) of Webster, NY, brother Michael Utter (Nancy Roczen) of Nashville, TN, as well as his two nieces, Sara Dolan (Ryan), Michelle Testa (Don), and one grand-niece. He was predeceased by his wife and his parents. The family welcomes anyone who would like to help them celebrate Mark's life to two gatherings. One will be held on Friday, October 11th from 5pm-7:30pm at Carmen Clark Lodge in Brighton Town Park, Rochester, NY (777 Westfall Road between Clinton Avenue and West Henrietta Road). A second gathering will be held on Saturday, October 12th from 4:30pm-7:30pm at 115 West Enfield Center Road in Ithaca, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019