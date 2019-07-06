Marlene Brink Sawbridge



Newfield - Marlene Brink Sawbridge, age 76 of Newfield, NY passed away peacefully July 3, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Hospital.



Marlene was born in Elmira, NY on February 11, 1943 where she enjoyed sewing, and hanging out with her long-time friend Linda Smith Vanzile. After graduating Marlene married William Kriner Jr. and together they had 4 children. She later married the love of her life Russell Sawbridge and they would have been celebrating 43 years of marriage July 16th.



Marlene was predeceased by her parents Virginia and Harold Brink; as well as her two brothers Richard (Margaret) Brink and Louis (Emmalou) Brink.



She is survived by her husband Russel W. Sawbridge and her beloved dog Miss Calla lily White; her children Michelle (Steven) Yaple, Deborah (Gordon) Vonderlin, Tammy (Kip) Buck, Patricia (Larry) Banfield; her step daughters Shelly Saxbury (Fred Hauk), Melissa (Phillip) Peters; her brothers Harold (Ann) Brink, Robert Brink (Margo); grandchildren Eric (Kelly) Yaple, Sierra Yaple (Kayla), Chris Vonderlin (Stephanie), Brian Vonderlin, Matthew Vonderlin, Tricia (Jordan) Simmons, Clifford 'CJ' Buck, Cole Banfield, Patrick Banfield, Nick (Nona) Saxbury, Hillarie (Levi) Balzar, Stephanie Harper, Shelby Harper; and 9 great-grandchildren.



Marlene worked several positions throughout her life such as an Elmira Heights crossing guard, bookkeeper at Russell's Texaco, Newfield deputy town clerk, but her most treasured job was being a stay at home mom to her four children and a devoted wife. She later returned to work for several years and retired from Ithaca High School as an assistant cook - where many of her recipes are still being used.



Marlene is remembered for her sense of humor which many times included pulling pranks at Eastern Star events and work. She had a deep love of family and attending her annual Brink/Rice family reunion. She passed down her love for Christmas, hosting family events, and her charitable giving to her children. While raising her young family, Marlene fostered special needs children as well as being a surrogate mom to many neighborhood kids. Marlene was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, the Ithaca Gorges Red Hats and the Newfield United Methodist Church.



Marlene will be dearly missed as she was the wind beneath our wings.



The family will be present to receive family and friends at the Newfield United Methodist Church on Monday, July 8th 12:00 to 2:00pm. An OES service and funeral will be at 2pm with a graveside committal immediately following at Woodlawn Cemetery in Newfield. The family asks that in lieu of flowers consider donations in Marlene's memory to the Newfield United Methodist Church at 227 Main St, Newfield, NY 14867 or the Lynch Syndrome International PO Box 19 Madison, CT 06443 or at https://lynchcancers.com/donate. Published in Ithaca Journal on July 6, 2019