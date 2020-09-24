Martha Milliman



Martha "Marty" Milliman passed away surrounded by her family at 9:50 PM on September 17, 2020. Born to a German-Moravian family in Brno, Czechoslovakia on January 8, 1935, Marty resiliently made it through a childhood marked by the horrors of war to find a happy ending when she met and fell in love with U.S. Airman Gene Milliman in Germany. They were married on June 23, 1952. Their 68 year marriage brought Marty profound happiness. In late 1953, Marty arrived with Gene and their infant daughter to the United States of America. A son would follow in 1957. Air Force life had the family travelling all over the country, allowing Marty, Gene, and their children the privilege of seeing much of the United States. The family settled in Ithaca in 1969. Marty is survived by her loving family - her beloved husband Gene and their two children, Tane (Dick) Kramer and Terry (Cynthia) Milliman. She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren - Nicholas (Liz), Jason, Tiernan, Travis, Trevor, Madyx, Harper, and Palmer. In Germany, she is survived by her two brothers Peter (Brigitte) and Reinhard (Steffi), and their children and grandchildren. Family was a top priority to Marty and Gene, and their home was the gathering place for holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas.



Marty was a principled and loving person. Her gregarious nature and kindness drew people to her and made her a natural hub for community. A hard worker and a longtime employee of JCPenney, Marty began a well-earned retirement in 2000. She volunteered for years at the Women's Service League. In the late 70s, she and Gene got their first sailboat, a hobby that became a lifestyle they enjoyed together for over 30 years. They were proudly active in the Ithaca Sail and Power Squadron and made many intimate and lasting friendships during their time on the marina.



In keeping with Martha's wishes, there will be no public services. All who were privileged to know her will hold her memory dear, and her legacy of kindness and perseverance will reverberate far into the future.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store