Martin E. Farkas
Martin E. Farkas, 81 years old, of Punta Gorda, FL, and Freeville, NY, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness in Florida on February 20, 2020 surrounded by his children, grandchildren and life companion Carol Weber.
Marty was born in Lansing, NY to Stephen and Nellie Farkas. He worked with his father in the family's excavation business through high school and first year of college at Cornell University, where he was a member of the Naval ROTC program. He joined the US Navy where he proudly served his country from 1963-1965 as a Seabee, in MCB-6, where he operated heavy equipment on many projects around the world including Antarctica, Greece and Spain. Upon his honorable discharge, Marty returned home and joined the International Union of Operating Engineers as a Heavy Equipment Operator. After his retirement, he continued to work, although it was for his children, to help them each build their own homes. It was a "job" that he enjoyed very much.
In 2005, Marty officially became a snowbird when he bought a home in the Burnt Store Colony in Punta Gorda, FL, to escape the cold New York winters. It was there where he made, and has, many life-long friends. He loved to laugh and enjoyed a party. He also loved having his children and grandchildren come to visit where he could "share" the place he loved. He was a wonderful host, taking his company to the beach, waterfront restaurants and other local attractions.
Proud of his Italian and Hungarian heritage, he would gather his family often around a meal or cooking a pot of "sauce". Dad enjoyed crosswords, reading, hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Dad enjoyed traveling and fulfilled a dream of going back to Italy and Greece with a Mediterranean cruise in 2015.
Marty is survived by his children Martin (Nan) Farkas; Renée Farkas and Pete Goodsell; Karyn (George) Rushlow; and grandchildren Garett, Gavin and Gracie Rushlow. In addition, he is survived by his life companion, Carol Weber, and her family; his brother Steve (Alice) Farkas and a large extended family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to or St. Jude Hospital.
In keeping with Marty's wishes, calling hours and funeral services will be private. Interment with rendering of military honors will be in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020