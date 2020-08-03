Marvin A. Mitterer
Trumansburg - Marvin A. Mitterer, age 83, passed away peacefully at home on Kingtown Road in Trumansburg, NY on August 2, 2020. Marvin was born May 3, 1937 at his family's beloved Fox Hill Farm in Ulysses, PA, the son of Frank and Dorothy May Mitterer. Marrying his high school sweetheart, Ellen K. Irwin, in August of 1957 they studied at Mansfield State Teachers College together. Upon graduation he accepted a teaching position at Trumansburg Central School in 1960 where he taught 7th grade New York State History, moving on to 8th grade American History the next year and in 1964 replaced the retiring Sarah Nivison as the Regents American History Teacher. He later taught Advanced Placement American History. His career was a total of 35 years. Passionate about our nation's patriots and history, he found great reward in working with his students. He also enjoyed interacting with teachers across the state in writing questions for the NYS Regents Exam in Albany and Advanced Placement Exams in Pennsylvania. Active in the community of Trumansburg, Marvin was a devoted member of Trumansburg United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School and served on many committees. He was also a longtime member and past President of Rotary International in Trumansburg. Marvin was a founding member, long time board representative and past President of the Trumansburg Golf Course. Introduced to the sport by Coach Tarbell, he quickly took the bait, hook, line and sinker. He would be the first to call Trumansburg a perfect community and his students THE BEST! Marvin is survived by his loving family, wife Ellen, and son Lee M. Mitterer of Trumansburg, grandchildren, Benjamin, Adam and Abigail and their mother Debra Mitterer, Robertson, Queensland, Australia; and son Kent F. Mitterer of Washington, D.C. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Dorothy Mitterer; brother Marion (Jack) Mitterer and wife Phyllis, Coudersport, Pa; nephew Chris Mitterer, Brookville, Pa; sister Maxine Graham and husband James Graham of Camillus, NY; Marlene Patrick, Wellsville, NY . Surviving niece Linda Graham O'Brien (Patrick) of Camillus; nephews Thomas Graham (Nina) Mexico, NY; Joe Mitterer (Cathy) Albers, Illinois; Scott Patrick, (Joanne) Liverpool,NY; Ryan Patrick(Amy) Camillus, NY. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00-7:00pm at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street Trumansburg NY. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home. Burial will take place at All Saint's Cemetery in Brookland, Pennsylvania at 2:00pm on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marvin's honor to Trumansburg United Methodist Church P.O. Box 628 Trumansburg, New York 14886, and/or Trumansburg Golf Course 23 Halsey Street Trumansburg NY 14886, and/or Memorial to Sloan Kettering Cancer Center https://giving.mskcc.org/
and/or a charity of your choice
. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com