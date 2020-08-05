Mary Alice Warren Snickenberger
Concord - Mary Alice Warren Snickenberger (age 96) died on 7/27/2020 at Havenwood/Heritage Heights retirement community in Concord, New Hampshire, of natural causes.
Mary was born on All Saints Day, November 1, 1923, in Fort Edward, New York, to Thomas and Anna (Harwood) Warren. She lived on the family dairy farms there and in Dorset, Vermont. She graduated from Burr and Burton Seminary in Manchester, Vermont, and thereafter received a BS degree in nursing from Simmons College in Boston, Massachusetts.
Mary worked as a surgical nurse at multiple hospitals during her nursing career, including Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital in Hanover, New Hampshire, Tompkins County Community Hospital in Ithaca, New York, and Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
Mary was predeceased by her two brothers, Byrne and Franklin Warren and her former husband, Walter Snickenberger.
She is survived by her two sons, Walter (Wendy) Snickenberger of Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts and Thomas (Patricia) Snickenberger of Libertyville, Illinois; six grandchildren, Alex (Bridget), Mark (Lauren), Sally, Daniel, Anna, and Amy (Eben) Witherspoon; one great-grandchild, Caroline Snickenberger and many nieces and nephews.
A family graveside burial service was recently held at the Warren family plot at Maple Hill Cemetery in Dorset, Vermont.
