Mary Ann Snider
Ithaca - Mary Ann Snider died peacefully at her daughter's home on March 13, 2019, in Ithaca, NY, at the age of 77. She was born July 26, 1941, in Fermoy County Cork, Ireland, to Peter Kerr and Elizabeth Walsh Kerr. She grew up in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, England. She became a certified dance instructor after winning a bronze and silver metal from the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dance at the London Royal Academy of Music & Art. At sixteen, she immigrated to NYC with her family. She worked at the NY Telephone Company as a switchboard operator and a tour guide at Rockefeller Center. After marrying Ken Snider in 1964, whom she met at a dance hall, they raised two children in NYC. On January 5, 1988, her son Kenneth Snider died. In 1990, she moved to Trumansburg and owned the Willow Creek Bar for a short while and taught Irish dance at the Trumansburg Dance Studio. After moving to Ithaca, she took classes at TC3 while working at Challenge Industries as a residential counselor. She taught Irish dance at CSMA and often danced in the Ithaca parade. Mary Ann never retired, working for the Salvation Army for 24 years, and she was much loved throughout the Ithaca community and beyond. Her boundless energy, witty sense of humor and joyful spirit will be greatly missed.
Mary Ann is survived by her brother, John Kerr; daughter, Lisa (Steve) Lampke; grandchildren, Sarah Lampke, Ken Lampke, Alaura Lampke (Shaun) Hine; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Lilyann and Zayla Hine. She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Snider; former husband, Ken Snider; and parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 113 North Geneva Street, Ithaca, with Reverend Augustine Chumo officiating. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary Ann Snider's life.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Ann's memory may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at .
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 16, 2019