Mary "Cathy" Bump
Burdett - Mary "Cathy" Bump, 71, of Burdett, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Born in Montour Falls on May 28, 1947, she was the daughter of the late George and Myrtle (Carrigan) Reams. On August 9, 1969, she married Robert E. Bump in Reynoldsville.
Cathy retired from Cayuga Ridge in Ithaca after 32 years of service. She was a member of the Reynoldsville United Methodist Church, Burdett Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, and Union Steward for SEIU at Cayuga Ridge. Cathy enjoyed gardening, camping and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert E. Bump, Sr.; three sons, Robert E. Bump, Jr. (Michael Barsavage) of Burdett, David M. (Rebecca) Bump of Spencer, and Steven J. (Michelle) Bump of Ithaca; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11:00 am- 1:00 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm followed by burial in Union Cemetery of Hector. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
