Mary Burke
1936 - 2020
Mary Burke

Lansing - It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Burke announces her passing on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the age of 84. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Bonny (Nick) Boles and Tom (Robin) Burke, and her brother, Benny (Mary) Macera. "Nanny" will also be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her grandchildren, Kelli, Tommy, Billie, Jesse, Adam, Lucas, and Desiree, and great-grandchildren, Kiana, Tyriq, Logan, Gavin, Dakota, Dyson, Declan, Ezekial, Lincoln, and Poppy. A special thanks to Verla Gabriel and Patti Burke for their loving care. She will be reunited with her parents, Rodney and Helen Macera, her sister, Rose Sweazey, son, Rod Burke, and her loving husband of 62 years, Stanley Burke.

Before Stanley's passing two years ago, Mary spent most of her time side by side with him. They would have been found together spending time with their children and grandchildren, watching black and white films, Syracuse basketball, the Patriots and the Yankees, eating breakfast at a local diner, finding 'treasures' at garage sales, or hitting the casinos.

Mary was loving and generous. Her greatest pride was her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Services may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Mary's name to the SPCA of Tompkins County, 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY 14850, or online at http://www.spcaonline.com/gifts. To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
