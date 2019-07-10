|
Mary Claire (Wilson) Bontzolakes
Ithaca - Mary Claire (Wilson) Bontzolakes went to her final rest July 5, 2019. She was born in Ithaca, N.Y. on December 8, 1953. She graduated from Ithaca High School in 1972 and attended the University of New Hampshire where she studied Life Sciences and Agriculture. Mary also attended Tompkins Cortland Community College and became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1978. Mary and Phillip Bontzolakes were married on September 22, 2001 at Treman State Park. She retired in 2016 from New York State's Broome Developmental Center, where she worked at the Lincoln Street Residence.
Mary was devoted to her family as a loving sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and wife. Her love was also shared with her five beloved dogs and many birds including chickens, guinea, and geese. She was a talented cook and one of the things she enjoyed the most was serving her friends and family a delicious meal. She was also a master gardener with an astounding knowledge of botany and an unbelievable green thumb. Mary could often be found sitting on her porch overlooking her gardens and yard as the animals frolicked about.
Mary was a life-long member of the Immaculate Conception Church where she served on the Church Council up until the time of her illness. She lived near and also enjoyed attending Saturday services at the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Mary is survived by her daughter Serenna, her son and his wife Forrest and Letisha McCloud, her husband Phillip Bontzolakes, her sister Theresa Jones, and her brothers, Raymond and James Wilson. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren; Raelynn McCloud, Asa Carr, Kale McCloud, Elijah Fox, and Aberin McCloud. She will be missed by nieces and nephews; Jason, Joshua and Valerie Jones, Ashly, Megan, Kyle and Stacy Wilson. She also leaves behind countless friends.
Mary will meet her grandmother Elenore Genotis, her mother and father, Rose and Jim Wilson, her sister Jamie Works, and her beloved first grandchild Forrest McCloud Jr. in Heaven.
An hour of visitation will be held on Thursday July 11, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 113 N. Geneva Street, Ithaca, from 9 AM until 10 AM with a funeral mass to immediately follow. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery on Floral Avenue.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers please send donations to SPCA of Tompkins County.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 10, 2019