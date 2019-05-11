|
|
Mary E. George
Enfield - Mary E. George of Enfield passed away at Upstate Medical Center on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the age of 82. Mary was born in Ithaca on January 19, 1937, a daughter of the late Wayne and Ella (Smith) Miller. She worked as an LPN for several years and as cook's assistant at the Newfield Schools. Mary is survived by her husband of 53 years, Henry George; son Dan George; and brother, Lawrence Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur and Edwin Miller. The family will be present to receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00am on Monday, May 13, 2018 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11:00am at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately in Trumbull's Corners Cemetery. The family asks those that would like to make a donation in Mary's memory to kindly consider the Trumbull's Corners Cemetery, 283 Connecticut Hill Road, Newfield, NY 14867. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 11, 2019