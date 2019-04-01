Services
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
(607) 387-8151
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Meixell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Meixell


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary E. Meixell Obituary
Mary E. Meixell

Trumansburg - Mary E. Meixell of Trumansburg passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 87. Mary was born on September 4, 1931, a daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret (Myers) Wyant. Mary graduated from Cortland State, and moved to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania with her husband Edwin to begin her teaching career. In 1957, they purchased the family farm on Culver Road in Trumansburg. Mary started teaching at Trumansburg Central School where she continued her career until retirement. Mary's love affair with horses started with the family farm she was born on. When she was small she was riding and driving Percheron draft horses her father raised on the farm. Her first horse was Tony, a retired police horse. Two years after they purchased the family farm, Mary purchased her first Morgan. She continued breeding, training and showing Morgan horses until 2017 when she dispersed the few remaining horses to provide full time care for her husband Edwin. Her extraordinary effort caring for Edwin greatly extended his quality of life. Mary is survived by three children, Sarah (Marty Hilliard) Meixell, Peter (Carmen) Meixell, Eliza (Ingolf Hack) Meixell; and two grandchildren, John Robert Meixell and Matthew King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Meixell in August 2018; infants Phillip and Rebecca; and five sisters. The family will be present to receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the funeral home with a light reception to follow at Little Venice. Prayers of Committal will be held privately for family. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Mary's memory to kindly consider the Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 108, Mecklenburg, NY 14863.For additional information please contact the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 1-888-534-5446 or www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now