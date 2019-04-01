|
Mary E. Meixell
Trumansburg - Mary E. Meixell of Trumansburg passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 87. Mary was born on September 4, 1931, a daughter of the late Frederick and Margaret (Myers) Wyant. Mary graduated from Cortland State, and moved to Lancaster County, Pennsylvania with her husband Edwin to begin her teaching career. In 1957, they purchased the family farm on Culver Road in Trumansburg. Mary started teaching at Trumansburg Central School where she continued her career until retirement. Mary's love affair with horses started with the family farm she was born on. When she was small she was riding and driving Percheron draft horses her father raised on the farm. Her first horse was Tony, a retired police horse. Two years after they purchased the family farm, Mary purchased her first Morgan. She continued breeding, training and showing Morgan horses until 2017 when she dispersed the few remaining horses to provide full time care for her husband Edwin. Her extraordinary effort caring for Edwin greatly extended his quality of life. Mary is survived by three children, Sarah (Marty Hilliard) Meixell, Peter (Carmen) Meixell, Eliza (Ingolf Hack) Meixell; and two grandchildren, John Robert Meixell and Matthew King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Meixell in August 2018; infants Phillip and Rebecca; and five sisters. The family will be present to receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the funeral home with a light reception to follow at Little Venice. Prayers of Committal will be held privately for family. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Mary's memory to kindly consider the Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 108, Mecklenburg, NY 14863.For additional information please contact the Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 1-888-534-5446 or www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 1, 2019