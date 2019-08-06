|
|
Mary E. Searles
Lansing - Mary E. Searles (nee Pforter) received her wings and flew home into the loving arms of God on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was born September 26, 1932, to Martin O. and Nellie A. Pforter. She married the love of her life, William "Bill" Searles on January 26, 1952. They were married for over 30 years until his death.
At the age of 50, Mary went back to school and received her Associate's Degree and was a home health aide for Family and Children's Services for over 20 years. She played many roles, not only as a farmer's wife, mother, and home health aide, but she was involved with 4-H, North Lansing Fireman's Women Auxiliary, Clown persona for the Lansing United Methodist Church youth, Director of the Lansing Food Pantry in 1994, and Activity Leader for the Oak Hill Nursing Home. In 2007, Mary received the Distinguished Community Service Award from the Ithaca Cayuga Rotary Club. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded by her parents, husband Bill, brother William Pforter, and eldest child and only son David. She is survived by her daughters, Jean Thorn of Reno, NV, and Frances (William) Sampson of Lansing, NY; and daughter-of-love, Nancy Searles of Moravia, NY. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren: Michelle (Matt) VanEtten and children, Mariah and Mason, of Groton, NY; Alan (Kathleen) Searles and daughter, Nora, of Charleston, WV; Michael (Eileen) Wolfe and children, Emily, Augustus and Grace, of Ashaway, RI; Stephen Wolfe and son, Brennen, of Reno, NV; William (Michelle) Sampson and children, Willy, Isabelle, Sophia and Olivia, of Le Sueur, MN; Stephanie Sampson-Magill (Maria) and children, Jackson and Katherine, of Lansing, NY. Additionally, she is survived by an extended family and neighborhood children (young and old).
Calling hours will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Lansing United Methodist Church, 32 Brickyard Road, Lansing, NY 14882. A memorial service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the church with a reception to follow.
Please consider memorial contributions in Mary's name to Hospicare at 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850, or Lansing United Methodist Church at the address above, or to the Lansing Food Pantry at 32 Brickyard Road, Lansing, NY 14882.
To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 6, 2019