1/
Mary E. Warren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Warren

Ithaca - Mary E. Warren (Morrison) 87 formerly of Ithaca, NY, passed away quietly on July 4th,2020 at Twin Pines Health Care Center, West Grove, PA surrounded by her son Christopher Morrison and daughter in law Dana Morrison. Mary was born in Bloomfield, NJ on December 15th 1932. She married Alan W. Morrison (D) and raised three children Sarah (D), Robert and Christopher Morrison. Mary worked at Cornell University for 37 years in the Rare Manuscripts and Archives Division of Olin Library. Mary loved to sing in the St. John's Episcopal Church Choir and did so for 40 years. Mary is predeceased by her first husband Alan W. Morrison, her second husband Karl J. Warren and her daughter Sarah T. Morrison. Mary is survived by her sons Robert B. Morrison of Mahopac, NY and Christopher A. Morrison of Landenberg, PA. She is also survived by step children Cindy Warren Schlepher, Todd Warren, Jennifer Warren Bullion, Stuart Warren and K. John Warren. No services will be held at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved