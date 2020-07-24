Mary E. Warren



Ithaca - Mary E. Warren (Morrison) 87 formerly of Ithaca, NY, passed away quietly on July 4th,2020 at Twin Pines Health Care Center, West Grove, PA surrounded by her son Christopher Morrison and daughter in law Dana Morrison. Mary was born in Bloomfield, NJ on December 15th 1932. She married Alan W. Morrison (D) and raised three children Sarah (D), Robert and Christopher Morrison. Mary worked at Cornell University for 37 years in the Rare Manuscripts and Archives Division of Olin Library. Mary loved to sing in the St. John's Episcopal Church Choir and did so for 40 years. Mary is predeceased by her first husband Alan W. Morrison, her second husband Karl J. Warren and her daughter Sarah T. Morrison. Mary is survived by her sons Robert B. Morrison of Mahopac, NY and Christopher A. Morrison of Landenberg, PA. She is also survived by step children Cindy Warren Schlepher, Todd Warren, Jennifer Warren Bullion, Stuart Warren and K. John Warren. No services will be held at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions.









