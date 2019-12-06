|
Mary Ellen Abbene
Horseheads - Mary Ellen Abbene, 74, formerly of Horseheads, NY, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Born on October 1, 1945 in Sidney, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frederick Franklin and Hilda Margaret (Barnhart) Morse.
Mary's artistic abilities and creativity knew no limits. She knew her way around the kitchen and often baked treats for family and friends. Mary had a soft spot in her heart for animals. In her earlier years, she trained horses. More than anything, she cherished the time that she shared with her family and cats.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Michael J. Abbene.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Elisa K. Springer of Trumansburg; her son, Brooks Abbene, of Elmira Heights; her grandson, Andrew G. Springer; her sisters, Anne M. Utter and Kay E. Ennis; her brother, Jim (Lori) Nichols; and her good friend, Betsy Allen.
There will be a celebration of life and graveside services at a later date in Earlville, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory may be made to the SPCA of Tompkins County.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019