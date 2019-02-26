|
|
Mary Ellen Schreher
Clifton Springs - Mary Ellen Schreher passed away in Clifton Springs Nursing Home on February 21, 2019 at the age of 86.
Mary Ellen grew up in rural Pennsylvania as the oldest of 4 siblings. She graduated from Wilson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Johnson City, NY. She had a long career in nursing, working in various roles at several facilities and finally retiring after 26 years as director of nursing at Lakeside Nursing Home in Ithaca. She raised her family in Trumansburg, NY where she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ulysses. She volunteered with Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, the Ulysses Library, and other causes.
Mary Ellen had a love of home, family and the outdoors. She worked tirelessly and selflessly to raise her family with high standards. She enjoyed family, traveling, camping trips, watching birds, concerts, plays and reading. In later retirement she and her husband moved to Stanley NY to be closer to family, and there they enjoyed building and living in their cabin.
Mary Ellen is survived by her husband of 65 years (Daniel), 2 sisters (Loretta and Priscilla), 3 children (Medwin, William and Alice), 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a younger sister.
Memories of Mary Ellen are cherished by her children, relatives and friends. Persevering through life's challenges, Mary Ellen embraced and shared its joys with family and friends. She will be especially remembered for her thoughtful and sound advice, frugality, hard-working spirit and loving heart.
A memorial service will be held at The Presbyterian Church in Geneva on March 2 at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Presbyterian Church or other charity of your personal choice.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 26, 2019