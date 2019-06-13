|
Mary "June" Franklin
Ithaca - Mary "June" Franklin, 85, of Ithaca, passed away Wed., June 12, 2019 at the Beechtree Rehabilitation Center.
June was born June 30, 1933 in Sherwood, a daughter of the late Harold A. and Helen (Muldoon) Franklin. She resided most of her life in King Ferry, Lansing, and later at Beechtree in Ithaca. She graduated from King Ferry Central School in 1951, and from Central City Business Institute in 1952. June became a Certified Professional Secretary in 1976. She was employed at Cornell University from 1952 until retirement in 1975. She served on the Advisory Boards of the TC3 Secretaries (1969-1975), and for the Cornell University Credit Union (1969-1982). June served on the Professional Secretaries Institute Board of Directors from 1966-1973, and as Northeast District Director from 1973-1975. June operated a yarn shop in her home in King Ferry in the 1980's, and in 1996 she moved it to the corner of Rt. 90 and 34B, until it's closure in 2008. She traveled to many states as a member of NSA, and also took several cruises to the Caribbean.
She is survived by a sister, Irene Grant, her brother, Robert L. Franklin (Beatrice), niece, Christine Osterhoudt (Mark), nephews: Roswell L. (John Bayne), Michael R. (Diane), Donald R. (Kim) and Jeffrey E. Franklin; great nieces, Molly (Anna) and Megan Osterhoudt, great nephews: Jason N. (Leondra), Dana W. and Connor J. Franklin; and great-great nieces, Mikayla and Nola Franklin, and several cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Bill Grant.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 15, in Our Lady of the Lake Church, King Ferry. Interment will follow in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
A sincerest thank you is extended to the caring staff at Beechtree, especially to her aide, Joyce.
Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Beechtree Rehab. Center, 318 S. Albany St., Ithaca, or to Gadabout, 737 Willow Ave., Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 13, 2019