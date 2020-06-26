Mary H. Merrill



Mary H. Merrill, 91, passed away on June 24, 2020. Mary was born February 21, 1929. Born in Candor, NY to the late Herbert and Marian Hall, she spent the majority of her life in Lansing. She worked at Cornell University in the late 60's/early 70's, but was otherwise a stay at home Mom who loved gardening, cooking, and spending time with family.



Mary was predeceased in death by her husband of 68 years, William Merrill, Sr.; her son William Merrill, Jr.; her daughter Patricia Mayo; her brother Herbert Hall Jr.; and her sister Elma Williams. She is survived by her children: Pamela (Larry) Bush, Mildred Merrill, and Margaret Merrill; her brother Frank (Arlene) Hall, her sister Mildred Polera, 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.



A private service and burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Merrill's memory to Groton Community Health Care Center, 120 Sykes Street, Groton, NY 13073 or Hospicare, 172 E. King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. Arrangements have been entrusted to Herson Wagner Funeral Home.









