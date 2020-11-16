Mary Jane Krizek
Mary Krizek, born May 12, 1938, after spending her lifetime on the farm, graduated from Lansing High School, passed away on November 11, 2020, at the age of 82. She is predeceased by her parents, James and Anna Krizek and sister, Lena Faben. Mary is survived by her sisters, Dorothy Krizek, Helen (Jim) Dormady, brother, Richard Krizek (Janet), cousins, nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to The Special Olympics
or the Lansing Alumni Assn.