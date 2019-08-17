|
Mary Jane Lee
Brevard - Mary Jane Lee, 76, of Brevard, NC passed away on Aug. 7, 2019. Born in Ithaca NY to the late Donald H. Coon and Margaret L. Coon. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Fred N. Lee Jr., Her step-mother Doris Coon and brother-in-law Edwin (Buzz) Parker.
She lived in Ithaca NY most of her life and she was a hair dresser for over 40 years at Hair Etc. She moved to Brevard in 2005 when she retired. During her retirement she enjoyed learning to weave with the French Broad Weavers. She always enjoyed getting together with all of them. She also enjoyed sewing and making soft sculpture dolls, gardening and reading a good book. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Brevard, NC.
Mary Jane is survived by her son Eric J. Lee (Lisa M. Clauson) of Matthews NC and a daughter Amy M. Tayler (Robert N. Dean) of Brevard, NC and two granddaughters Juliana M. Lee of Greenville SC and Madison L. Tayler of Brevard, NC. Her sister Donna L. Parker of Brentwood, TN and several nieces and Nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation's can be made to the Transylvania County Library Foundation 212 S. Gaston St. Brevard, NC 28712.
A special thanks to Care Partners/Hospice in Brevard, Tore's Home and Transylvania County EMS. Condolences can be made to the family at www.asheviIIeareaalternative.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 17, 2019