Mary Jane Steel Wheaton



Ithaca - Mary Jane Steel Wheaton, the wife of retired Ithaca Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Ray Wheaton, went to her heavenly home on September 21, 2020, after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer's, with family by her side.



Mary was born on April 28, 1948, to John and Margaret Merritt Steel in Sewanee, Tennessee. As a young girl, her daddy's job as an Army ROTC instructor at Cornell University brought her family to Ithaca, NY. She graduated from Ithaca High School in 1966 and married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Wheaton, Jr., on Christmas Eve that same year. Mary worked as an administrative assistant for Cornell University over 45 years, finally retiring in 2007.



Mary is predeceased by her parents, John Steel and Margaret Merritt Steel McFiggins; her step father, Robert McFiggins; and her in-laws, Raymond Sr. & Alma Wheaton. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Raymond Wheaton, Jr.; their four children: Raymond III (Renée) of Freedom, NH; Debra Beyer of Newfield, NY; Yvonne Knickerbocker (Chad) of Candor, NY; and James (Tina Ovitt) of Wilton, NY; and their five grandchildren: Matthew (Chantel) Wheaton of Pingree Grove, Illinois; Jacob Wheaton of Ames, Iowa; Ryan Wheaton of Ithaca, NY; and Tyler and Emma Knickerbocker of Candor, NY.



Mary is also survived by her five siblings: Matthew (Donna) Steel, Margaret (Howard) Matt, David Steel, John Steel, and George (Marsha) Steel.



Due to COVID, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Please visit the Bangs Funeral Home website for a full obituary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to SPCA of Tompkins County at 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY 14850, Trinity Lutheran Pre- and After-School Program at 149 Honess Lane, Ithaca, NY 14850, or Ithaca Pregnancy Center at 210 West Green Street, Ithaca, NY 14850.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store