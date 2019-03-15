Mary L. Eckert



Cortland - Mary L. Eckert, age 91, died March 13th, 2019 at Crown Park in Cortland, NY. She was born on November 23, 1927 in Ithaca, NY. She is survived by her loving daughter, Carol Grubb of Cortland; a loving son, Kenneth Eckert, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Nancy Eckert both of Florida and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Mary worked at Purity Ice Cream for 17 years as a bookkeeper and at South Hill School in food service for 2 years. She had also worked at Ithaca Gun Co. and Fletcher's Dry Cleaners for a short period of time where she met her husband, Kenneth Eckert, Sr. Mary and Kenneth were married for 55 years.



She is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Eckert, Sr.; her sisters, Doris Paciello and Eleanor Rosica both of Ithaca; her parents, Ursilia and Nazareno Rosica who immigrated from Italy and her brothers, Romeo, Dominick, Frederick and Lawrence Rosica all of Ithaca, NY.



Mary and Kenneth were both avid members of the Enfield Senior Center and enjoyed volunteering at the Enfield Food Give Away. They were always together.



In lieu of flowers please consider making donations in her memory to the Enfield Volunteer Fire Co. or to the Tompkins County SPCA.



The family would like to thank Crown Park for the wonderful and loving care our mother received.



There will be no services or calling hours at this time.