Mary L. Searles



Newfield - Mary L. Searles, 62, of Newfield, NY died Friday, August 28, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. She was born in Ithaca, New York April 8, 1958, the daughter of the late Raymond and Virginia (Tompkins) Holley. Mary is survived by her husband Richard Searles; two daughters, Holley (Paul) DeGroat and Michelle Searles; two grandchildren, Ellie and Jessa; brother, Larry (Katrinka) Holley; sister, Donna (Wayne) Newnam; special nephew, Christopher (Rhonda) Holley, several nieces and nephews. Mary had been a chef at Delta, Delta, Delta Sorority at Cornell University. Calling hours will be Saturday, September 12, 2020









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store