Mary L. Searles, 62, of Newfield, New York died Friday, August 28, 2020 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. She was born in Ithaca, New York April 8, 1958 the daughter of the late Raymond and Virginia (Tompkins) Holley. Mary is survived by her husband Richard Searles; two daughters Holley (Paul) DeGroat and Michelle Searles; two grandchildren Ellie and Jessa; brother Larry (Katrinka) Holley; sister Donna (Wayne) Newnam; special nephew Christopher (Rhonda) Holley; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary had been a chef for Delta, Delta, Delta Sorority at Cornell University. Calling hours will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer, New York. Because of COVID-19 please maintain social distancing and wearing of masks. A private service for the family will follow.





