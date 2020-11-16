Mary Lou Marcy Bradley
Mary Lou Marcy Bradley, 88 years old, died Monday morning, November 9, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's disease.
She was born in Boonville, NY, July 14, 1932, to Walter H. and Iva Sessions Marcy. Mary Lou graduated from Boonville Central School in 1950 and St. Elizabeth's Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 in Utica, NY. Over the years, her nursing employment was primarily specialized in either psychiatric or geriatric nursing.
In 1955, Mary Lou married Stanley E. Bradley of Cortland, NY, living in Delmar, NY before moving to Dryden where they raised four children. She regarded being a mother as the role of her life and had a special bond with her special needs' son, Jeffrey, a gift from God.
Mary Lou was an active member of the Dryden Presbyterian Church and enjoyed oil painting, pottery, and landscaping her Library Street yard. She was a kind and gentle person to all who met her.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley, 94 years old, and four children - Cynthia Bradley LaBuff (Lee LaBuff) (TN and NY), Alan Bradley and Jeffrey Bradley (TN), and Pamela Bradley Capps (FL) and four grandsons, Kyle and Patrick LaBuff (CT), Dylan and Trevor Capps (FL). She is also survived by her sister, Carol Marcy Brill (NY) and was a beloved aunt and cousin.
A memorial will take place in New York in July, her birthday month. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the National Alzheimer's Association
*or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.