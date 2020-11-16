1/1
Mary Lou Marcy Bradley
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lou Marcy Bradley

Mary Lou Marcy Bradley, 88 years old, died Monday morning, November 9, 2020 of complications from Alzheimer's disease.

She was born in Boonville, NY, July 14, 1932, to Walter H. and Iva Sessions Marcy. Mary Lou graduated from Boonville Central School in 1950 and St. Elizabeth's Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 in Utica, NY. Over the years, her nursing employment was primarily specialized in either psychiatric or geriatric nursing.

In 1955, Mary Lou married Stanley E. Bradley of Cortland, NY, living in Delmar, NY before moving to Dryden where they raised four children. She regarded being a mother as the role of her life and had a special bond with her special needs' son, Jeffrey, a gift from God.

Mary Lou was an active member of the Dryden Presbyterian Church and enjoyed oil painting, pottery, and landscaping her Library Street yard. She was a kind and gentle person to all who met her.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley, 94 years old, and four children - Cynthia Bradley LaBuff (Lee LaBuff) (TN and NY), Alan Bradley and Jeffrey Bradley (TN), and Pamela Bradley Capps (FL) and four grandsons, Kyle and Patrick LaBuff (CT), Dylan and Trevor Capps (FL). She is also survived by her sister, Carol Marcy Brill (NY) and was a beloved aunt and cousin.

A memorial will take place in New York in July, her birthday month. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the National Alzheimer's Association *or Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Nov. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved