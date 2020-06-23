Mary Louise Collins
Candor - Mary Louise Collins, 82, of Candor, NY went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020. Mary Louise was predeceased by her parents, George and Emma Farr; son, Frederick Collins; two brothers, Vincent and Thomas Farr. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Terry Collins; three children and their spouses, Brenda Collins and Jim Seeley, David and Bonnie Collins, Bridget Moffett and friend, Kevin Pratt; eight grandchildren, Sandra, Kerri, Billy, Brian, Emma, Colden, Isabella, Jean; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan and Donel Sweeney, Betty Ann and Edgar Braun; sister-in-law, Jeanette Farr; several nieces and nephews. Mary Louise was a life member of Candor American Legion Unit #907 Auxiliary, Past District President and active member of various regional and state auxiliary chapters. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Chapel, 92 Main St., Van Etten, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Louise's memory to St. Luke's Chapel, P.O. Box 26, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Mary Louise's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Candor - Mary Louise Collins, 82, of Candor, NY went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020. Mary Louise was predeceased by her parents, George and Emma Farr; son, Frederick Collins; two brothers, Vincent and Thomas Farr. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Terry Collins; three children and their spouses, Brenda Collins and Jim Seeley, David and Bonnie Collins, Bridget Moffett and friend, Kevin Pratt; eight grandchildren, Sandra, Kerri, Billy, Brian, Emma, Colden, Isabella, Jean; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Joan and Donel Sweeney, Betty Ann and Edgar Braun; sister-in-law, Jeanette Farr; several nieces and nephews. Mary Louise was a life member of Candor American Legion Unit #907 Auxiliary, Past District President and active member of various regional and state auxiliary chapters. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Chapel, 92 Main St., Van Etten, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Louise's memory to St. Luke's Chapel, P.O. Box 26, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Mary Louise's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.