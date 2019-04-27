|
Mary M. Fleischman
Rochester - Mary M. Fleischman, of Rochester and formerly of Liverpool, died April 22, 2019 at the age of 89. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Nancy Murabito, and a brother, Sebastian. She is survived by her husband, Arthur Fleischman, of Rochester; children, Thomas (Susan) Fleischman of Jacksonville,NY; Christopher Fleischman of Phoenix, Arizona; Phyllis (Caroline Atti) Fleischman of Rochester; and Peter (Patricia) Hayward of Vienna, Virginia; grandchildren, William and Emma Hayward of Austin, Texas; brother, Rev. Angelo Morbito of Syracuse; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Interment was April 24 at Our Lady Of Peace Cemetery, Baldwinsville, NY. A memorial celebration is planned for May in Rochester. Those interested in making a memorial gift are asked to consider a donation to Episcopal Senior Life Communities of Rochester (episcopalseniorlife.org/giving).
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 27, 2019